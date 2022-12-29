Ukrainians on P.E.I. raising money for those back home this holiday season

As the holidays come to an end, most Ukrainians living on Prince Edward Island say they feel the festive season is bittersweet.

Many are doing what they can to support families still living in the war-torn country – a region they still feel very connected to.

In the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, many are still without access to water.

“We had one couple who donated $1,000 for water, and then they just gave me another cheque for $1,000, so we’re going to probably buy water for them again,” said Christine Zareck, a founding member of Angels of Prince Edward Island – a group dedicated to supporting Ukrainians on the island and in their home country.

The group recently gave out gifts to a dozen kids displaced by the war.

“The parents were flabbergasted,” said Zareck. “I’m waiting still for pictures from the children.”

Angels of Prince Edward Island has raised over $100,000 for people impacted by the war since it began.

Work done by the Ukrainian community on P.E.I. also isn’t over yet. Community members are hosting a traditional Ukrainian Christmas Fundraising Dinner in January to raise money for those still at home.

“The war is still taking place and we should not forget that,” said Elina Lialiuk, the Christmas dinner event’s organizer. “And support people over there as much as we can.”

There will be food, dancing, singing, and other Ukrainian Christmas activities. She says it will also help teach people on P.E.I. more about their unique culture.

“Everybody will have a chance to feel and taste Ukrainian Christmas and get acquainted with the Ukrainian culture,” said Lialiuk.

Lialiuk said it’s hard this time of year, with festivities and celebrations, while knowing your home is still in the midst of a brutal war.

“There is kind of a feeling of being guilty, for being in peace and safety,” said Lialiuk.

The help collected by both Lialiuk's Christmas fundraising dinner and the Angels of Prince Edward Island will be donated directly to contacts they have in Ukraine to ensure items get to where they are needed.

They both told CTV News it’s important to take time during the festive season to think about people who can’t celebrate, and to do what you can to try to help them.