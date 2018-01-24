

In a contest that’s about as Canadian as they come, Cape Breton kids are being asked to help name the Dominion Arena’s new ice resurfacing machine.

Contest organizer Mickey McNeil says, at 22 years old, the rink’s current machine is ready to take its last spin around the ice.

While it remains to be seen whether Zamboni McZamboniface will make the list, McNeil says the machine isn’t technically a Zamboni, but rather an Olympia brand.

“For lack of a better word, it is original,” says McNeil. “I Googled it. I cannot find anything on Google about naming an Olympia.”

The winner will have his or her picture taken in the driver’s seat once the new machine arrives in March. The winning name will also be put on a plaque and proudly displayed on the Olympia.

“Some of the names have been right off the wall, they’re fantastic, and I wouldn’t want to be the judge that has to try to pick the winner,” says McNeil.

“Hopefully in 20 years, when they have a child to bring to the rink, they’ll be able to say, ‘Look, I named that Zamboni.’”

If he weren’t too old to vote, McNeil says he would call the replacement “The Dominionator.”

The contest is open to children 12 and under. They are asked to submit their ideas to the Dominion Arena by Thursday.

