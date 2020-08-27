HALIFAX -- Police say there is no threat to the public after the discovery of an unattended suitcase prompted the closure of several streets in downtown Halifax Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a suspicious package in Cornwallis Park in the 1100 block of Hollis Street at 8:18 a.m.

Police have a section of Cornwallis Park and a portion of Hollis St, in downtown Hfx, cordoned off because of suspicious suitcase that was left on sidewalk unattended.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/DaDXm0t6Fi — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) August 27, 2020

Police cordoned off the park and all streets surrounding the park while they investigated.

Traffic is being diverted up South St,Hfx, from Hollis, as Police investigate suspicious suitcase on sidewalk. Large section of Cornwallis Park has been cordoned off with police tape.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/eqBNMM95OR — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) August 27, 2020

Nothing suspicious was found inside the suitcase and police say there is no threat to the public.

The streets have since reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.