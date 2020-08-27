Advertisement
Unattended suitcase prompts closure of Halifax streets; police say no threat to public
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:15PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:17PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police say there is no threat to the public after the discovery of an unattended suitcase prompted the closure of several streets in downtown Halifax Thursday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a suspicious package in Cornwallis Park in the 1100 block of Hollis Street at 8:18 a.m.
Police cordoned off the park and all streets surrounding the park while they investigated.
Nothing suspicious was found inside the suitcase and police say there is no threat to the public.
The streets have since reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
