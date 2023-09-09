UNB holds their 'Halt the Hunger' fundraiser for Fredericton food bank

Halt the Hunger medals that are given to participants of the fundraiser. Halt the Hunger medals that are given to participants of the fundraiser.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News