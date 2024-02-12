UNB men's hockey team wins 30 consecutive games for perfect regular season

FREDERICTON -

The University of New Brunswick Reds men's hockey team capped off a perfect regular season over the weekend with a resounding win over the University of Prince Edward Island.

With Saturday's 9-1 victory, the Reds finished the regular season undefeated with 30 straight wins.

The country's top-ranked team is the first to record a perfect season since the Western Mustangs went 24-0 in the 2002-03 season.

The men's hockey program at the Fredericton-based school has won nine national titles.

The Reds most recent championship came last year when they beat the Alberta Golden Bears in the national final held in Charlottetown.

The team has also won 19 Atlantic University Sport titles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

