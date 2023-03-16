UNB, NBCC to launch manufacturing training programs with money from province

Two New Brunswick post-secondary institutions and a United Kingdom-based company’s Canadian division are partnering with the province to create a suite of programs to train workers for the manufacturing sector.

The province is spending more than $6.8 million to help fund the four programs at New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) and the University of New Brunswick, as part of a five-year pilot project.

Trevor Holder, post-secondary education, training and labour minister, says the manufacturing sector accounts for roughly 10 per cent in of the province’s annual gross domestic product (GDP).

He says manufacturing workers are aging and nearing retirement.

“This funding, which will also help cover some of the developmental costs, will have a direct impact on this critical sector. It will help us solidify the workforce of today and of the future,” Holder said in a news release Thursday.

The programs include:

Manufacturing essentials: An eight-week "micro credential" program to give a basic introduction to several trades and opportunities to build employability skills.

Advanced manufacturing diploma: An 18-month program leading to a certificate at the technician level. There is also a three-year option leading to a diploma at the technologist level.

Bachelor of technology (industrial): Participants complete a combination of in-person and virtual learning at UNB, as well as tracking their on-the-job learning.

Masters in systems engineering (industrial): A program aimed at domestic and international graduates who have completed an applicable bachelor’s degree. International graduates will participate in a residential settling-in program for six weeks prior to the start of term.

The province says the programs will be targeted towards high school students, underrepresented groups and people looking to change careers. The province expects 454 students to take part in the four programs over the five-year pilot.

Petra Hauf, vice-president of UNB’s Saint John campus, says the manufacturing sector is the “backbone” of economic and social development.

“We look forward to being part of this forward-thinking initiative,” he said in the release.

Ann Drennan, NBCC’s vice-president of academic, innovation, and student affairs, says the college is well positioned to get these programs up and running.

“We are proud to partner on this important initiative that will equip New Brunswick’s future workforce with the skills and education they need to be successful,” said Drennan.

Marshall Skills Academy Canada, which has a parent company based in Cambridge, U.K., recently opened a production facility in Moncton, N.B. The province says it will need up to 650 skilled employees over the next five years.

“We are pleased to partner in establishing a much-needed pipeline of manufacturing and engineering talent,” said Dan Edwards, general manager, in the release.

“We are delighted to see New Brunswick taking a progressive approach to unlocking the growth of manufacturing while helping launch new careers and providing employers with access to the skills they need now and in the future.”

The provinces says participants in the programs will be employed by an industry partner from the start and will take part in an initial block of learning at the start of each academic year, followed by a schedule of four-days per week at work and one day in class at NBCC or at the Saint John campus of UNB.