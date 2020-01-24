FREDERICTON -- A new study from the University of New Brunswick finds that busier surgeons have patients with fewer complications.

The study, which examined years of data, suggests when it comes to minimizing the odds of complications from surgery, patients should choose doctors who regularly perform a large number of similar surgeries.

The study looked at surgeons who performed hip replacements, Caesarean sections, and colorectal surgery.

Researchers found lower levels of physician experience and caseload volume were associated with greater risks of complications.

The study found it isn't necessarily small hospitals, but small caseloads per physician that had a greater impact on surgical outcomes.

They say patients shouldn't be alarmed, because the overall risk of complications for all surgeries is still low.

