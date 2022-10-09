Uncertainity around World Juniors sparks mixed reception

It's not unusual to see young players attending an early Sunday morning hockey practice at Riverview's Byron Dobson Arena – young players with dreams of someday representing their country.

However, the possibility of an older group of players participating at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Moncton and Halifax is in jeopardy.

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he's in talks with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston about the possibility of not hosting the tournament unless significant changes are made by Hockey Canada.

To some members of the local hockey community, that may be going a little too far.

"I think that it's drastic for the people that are involved. I think the people who did the crime should do the time and it would be a sin for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to miss out," said Liam Gillespie, Riverview Minor Hockey coach.

Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League player Luc Belliveau said he's thinking about the young players on Team Canada.

"I think it would be tough on them, they've earned it, but I think there's also some mistakes that were made by adults that aren't theirs," said Belliveau.

Since May, Hockey Canada has been nationally criticized after revealing details about settling a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted in 2018 by eight players of the national junior team at a gala event in London, Ont.

Hockey Canada announced Saturday Andrea Skinner, the organization's director and interim chair of the board, has resigned.

Brands such as Tim Hortons and Canadian tire have pulled funding. Meantime, Corey D'Entremont says pulling the games out of the Maritimes is a step too far.

"It's going to be good economics for them because people are going to come in with money and they're going to spend money in these places and with the economy the way it is i think it would be too drastic to do that. That money can't be replaced," said d'Entremont. "I know there are things going on with Hockey Canada, but to pull the tournament at this late stage to try and get the tournament somewhere else might be a problem."

Belliveau said the tournament will be great for both cities.

"To have people from around the world, these next-level professional athletes that we'll see soon, and all of a sudden for it to be pulled, I'd be disappointed to see it disappear," said Belliveau.

The governing bodies of amateur hockey in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have recently decided to withhold its $3 per player participant fee to Hockey Canada.

CTV News reached out to Hockey Canada on Sunday for reaction to Higgs' comments, but did not receive a response.