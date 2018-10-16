

CTV Atlantic





They say actions speak louder than words. So, even as Brian Gallant prepares to speak to opposition party leaders about what they want to see in a throne speech next week, some backroom political operatives are preparing for another election.

It's still not clear who will form the next government, especially since the incumbent premier is not giving up his job.

Gallant still intends to try and form a government despite the odds.

He's even meeting with each party leader - aiming to write a throne speech, maybe with their input in mind...

“Meeting the other leaders, I think, is an opportunity for us to get a sense of what they would like to see in the speech from the throne,” Gallant said. “So, I appreciate the other political leaders accepting our invitation to meet and chat.”

But before a throne speech can happen, someone needs to be in the Speaker's chair.

What happens - if no one steps up?

“Well, what my understanding would be is that it would be unfortunate,” he said. “It would be unfortunate because I think it would put the lieutenant governor in a very difficult position.”

Another side effect of New Brunswick's election outcome is that Elections New Brunswick is delaying municipal byelections - scheduled for December - they'll now be in May.

The body that looks after all elections in the province says it has to prepare for another provincial election just in case.

That's bad news for local democracy, says Grand Manan Coun. Wayne Sturgeon.

“We have a few communities that are either on the brink, or they literally can’t function right now,” said Sturgeon, who is also president of the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick.

One example is the small village of Aroostook, near Perth-Andover.

“They do not have enough for quorum, and if they don't have enough for quorum then … they can't make up a budget themselves, (and) Fredericton will do it for them,” Sturgeon said.

There are vacancies in 11 of the province's 14 municipal regions.

“Some of these communities have had vacancies since April,” said Margot Cragg of the Union of Municipalities of New Brunswick.“That means that those communities will have gone over a year without local representation for their residents.”

In a statement, the province's chief electoral officer said:

“Elections New Brunswick does not have the resources required, including trained staff, warehouse space and technical support, to effectively and simultaneously prepare for two large-scale elections.”

The union is urging them not to delay.

“We need our strong local governments to be able to function to be able to work, and they can't do that if their elections keep getting bumped because "possibility of a potential election,” Cragg said.

Gallant says he knows Elections NB is in a situation no one saw coming. He stated – repeatedly – he does not want to see another provincial election any time soon.

Gallant says he is planning on meeting with Blaine Higgs and Kris Austin at some point perhaps even in the next 24 hours. On the docket of things they will be talking about will be ideas those two party leaders may have for a speech from the throne, but what won't be on the list? Any talk of who the speaker will be.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.