HALIFAX -- About 4.7 million people took advantage of the advance polls over the Thanksgiving weekend and have already cast their ballot.

But if you haven't voted yet, or decided who will get your vote on election day, you're not alone.

With just two days to go before election day, many Canadians are feeling the same way.

The leaders continue to tour the country, pitching promises and hoping to win seats in key ridings.

"In previous campaigns, the final weekend could be as much as half the voters haven't made up their mind," said Dalhousie University political scientist Lori Turnbull. "I don't know if I get that sense this time. I wouldn't be surprised if it's as many as a quarter to 30 per cent of people are still making up their minds."

What does it take to sway a voter who is still undecided with just 72 hours to go?

"It's important to take a step back and move behind or back from the hyperbole and actually look at what are the platforms and what are in the best interest for us in terms of our local ridings," said Dalhousie University sociology professor Howard Ramos.

He says a lot of people wonder whether they should vote strategically or not.

"I think that strategic voting has played a key role in a lot of recent elections in Canada and the last federal election, I think is what gave the liberals their majority, so I expect strategic voting to be at play in this election."

Leah Costello is one of the undecided.

"I am kind of torn between a party that reflects my values and strategic voting at this point," Costello said. "So that's kind of why I'm a toss-up between the two right now."

Jake Kelly is leaning toward voting for a party he thinks has a chance of forming government.

"I feel like any other vote would kind of be wasted because it would kind of be split up, so I feel like voting for a bigger party is better," Kelly said.

Those who have voted have this advice for Canadians who aren't sure who to cast their ballot for.

"I think for the younger voters, people voting for the first time, they have to really engage on policies that are going to affect us a lot," said first-time voter Nora Hodgson

Emily Swinamer offered this advice.

"Just know that your vote does make a change and if you stick to what you know, you're going to continue moving forward with every other Canadian and just be open to change," Swinamer said. "That's the main thing you should be focused on is what you want."

According to Ramos, there are three things people should take into consideration when they vote.

"One, what are the issues that are important to them, two what are the platforms that reflect those issues and three, what's the outcome that they want in terms of the election, in terms of their values," Ramos said.

Election day is Monday and in order to vote you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old on election day.

With advance polls now over, the only remaining way to vote in this election is at your assigned polling station.