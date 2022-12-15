Under the weather, Meaghan Smith cancels first shows in six years

Meaghan Smith fans were full of excitement when the singer-songwriter announced two Christmas shows this year. That is, until illness forced her to cancel the scheduled performances.

Smith took to social media to let fans know her two Christmas performances set for the upcoming weekend in Halifax are cancelled.

“I got the flu that turned into pneumonia,” said Smith.

Proceeds from the performances were set to support a cause Smith is very passionate about.

“I have a longstanding relationship with Feed Nova Scotia,” said Smith.

A Canadahelps.org page has been set up for those interested in donating to Feed Nova Scotia in lieu of attending.

“I love this town,” said Smith. “To quote Joel Plaskett, ‘There’s a reason I love this town’ -- because people are so generous and so giving.”

Smith’s Christmas shows would’ve been the first time she’s taken the stage in six years.

“I’ve been writing custom songs and taking care of my kids and doing that sort of thing,” said Smith.

The song-writing is part of a business venture with her husband, called “Our Song.”

“Basically, I’ll write a song for anybody who has a really beautiful idea,” said Smith.

A lot of their work ends up on broadcast television shows, including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Others include shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “This is Us,” and “Emily in Paris.”

“It’s just weird and awesome to imagine that anyone who’s ever seen that show, including the cast, has heard my music,” said Smith. “It’s really, really cool.”

One of Smith’s mottos is “Be Afraid and Do It Anyway,” which is also the name of her new album.

Fans might not get to hear Smith perform her songs live this holiday season, but fingers are crossed for 2023.