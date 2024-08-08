Union agrees in principle to Postmedia's $1-million bid for Atlantic newspaper chain
Postmedia's $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain will not be held up by the main union that represents workers at SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd.
A lawyer representing the court-appointed monitor overseeing insolvency proceedings for SaltWire and the The Halifax Herald confirmed that the Canadian arm of the Communications Workers of America has agreed to certain conditions demanded last week by Toronto-based Postmedia.
Speaking outside a courtroom, George Benchetrit confirmed the union has agreed to alter some union contracts and exclude some workers from the union by eliminating successor rights protected by provincial labour legislation.
During the hearing Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice John Keith was also told that the companies' pension plan would be wound up, a move that will affect 426 people.
The pending sale to Postmedia still has to be approved by Keith for the deal to go ahead. SaltWire and The Herald publish newspapers and online content in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Postmedia's demands were included in a report released last week by Toronto-based KSV Restructuring Inc., which in March was appointed as the monitor of the proceedings under the federal Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
KSV's report says employees who are not kept on by Postmedia upon the deal's closing will either be terminated or offered interim employment, though no numbers were disclosed. As for severance, the report says those who lose their jobs will get some or all of what they are owed through the federal Wage Earner Protection Program, which covers insolvent companies.
Many other details about the pending deal were not in the report because it does not include the actual transaction documents.
On Thursday, Postmedia asked Keith to seal those documents for at least 30 days after the deal closes, arguing that an earlier release could "negatively impact recoveries."
The insolvency process is being driven by the Toronto-based Fiera Private Debt Fund, which pushed the two media companies into insolvency in March, saying the they owed a long list of creditors more than $90 million.
That amount includes $32 million owed to Fiera -- the senior secured lender -- which in 2017 lent that money to the newly created SaltWire Network Inc. as it set about buying more than two dozen print and online publications from Quebec-based Transcontinental.
In its report, KSV said Postmedia's bid for SaltWire and The Herald, one of four submitted earlier this year, was the best one for Fiera.
"It provides Fiera an opportunity to generate significant recoveries on its loans to the media companies over several years," KSV says. "No other available third-party transactions provided the same opportunity or for a better recovery for Fiera or other stakeholders "
KSV says if Postmedia's bid fails, the newspaper chain will die. "This would result in job losses, and Atlantic Canada's largest media business would come to an end," the report says.
Meanwhile, Fiera has agreed to provide up to $7 million in interim financing to keep the companies operating as the transaction is processed. As well, KSV is recommending the media companies retain court-ordered protection from their creditors until Dec. 13.
The proposed closing date for the transaction is Aug. 24.
Postmedia CEO Andrew MacLeod has said the company wants to ensure "reliable and high-quality local news" continues to be provided to the region, but he stressed that SaltWire's business model was unsustainable.
In recent weeks, media critics and academics have come forward to criticize Postmedia for generating profits by downsizing newsrooms. The head of CWA Canada, Carmel Smyth, has also taken aim at Postmedia.
"Postmedia has a track record of cutting newsrooms to the bone and jeopardizing local news coverage with short-sighted decisions," Smyth said in a previous statement. "Our job will be to hold the company to account for its commitment to investing in local news and jobs."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Minister says feds reviewing immigration screening of terror plot suspects, as hearings called
Ahead of an emergency hearing being called in Ottawa, Canada's public safety minister says the federal government is internally reviewing the immigration and security screening of a father and son the RCMP recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.
Top UN official tells Security Council that Islamic State group, affiliates gaining power in Africa
A top UN counterterrorism official told the Security Council that a vast stretch of Africa could fall under the control of groups affiliated with the Islamic State group and affiliated terrorist organizations.
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
Wall Street rallies, and Dow jumps more than 500 after an encouraging update on U.S. unemployment
U.S. stocks are climbing toward their best day since February on Thursday after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy.
Britain remains on alert for further unrest, even after anti-racism campaigners face down far right
British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.
Turkiye blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill
Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.
-
Toronto under special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto with heavy rainfall expected to fall over the Golden Horseshoe over the next 24 hours.
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
Calgary
-
Airfares could rise after Calgary hailstorm forces WestJet to cancel flights: expert
An aviation expert says airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging WestJet planes and upending travel plans.
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society sounding alarm over service dog shortage
A growing number of Albertans with disabilities are facing a daunting wait for life-changing assistance dogs, according to Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Federal MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two Canadian MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Canada's Charron earns silver in weightlifting, Canadian relay teams are finals-bound at track
Maude Charron lifted Canada to a silver medal Thursday in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.
London
-
OPP respond to 4,800 calls for service in southwestern Ontario over long weekend
The stats are in for OPP patrolled roads in southwestern Ontario over the August long weekend. According to police, there were a total of 4,800 calls for service, two of which were fatal crashes.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
Barrie
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
-
A woman in Owen Sound was 'passed out behind the wheel': OPP
Grey Bruce OPP charged a woman with impaired driving in Owen Sound.
-
Experience Orillia's Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia
Orillia's Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia runs Friday to Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police seize dugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested after gunshots reported in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police have arrested two people after they received reports of gunshots.
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Windsor
-
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Police looking to identify indecent act suspect
The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.
-
Ontario government investing in infrastructure at University of Windsor
The Ontario government is investing more than $4.8 million in infrastructure at the University of Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
-
Changes could be coming to cellphone use in Manitoba classrooms
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
-
Have you seen these people? Police searching for suspects in ice cream statue theft
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a pair of suspects who stole an ice cream statue from a business in Carman.
Regina
-
City of Regina says boarded up homes will be demolished if owners don't make effort to restore them
The City of Regina says it is taking action on boarded up properties and if owners do not make an effort to renovate, buildings will be demolished.
-
Two charged after victim allegedly assaulted, robbed on Albert Street: police
Two people have been arrested and charged after a person was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Regina Tuesday afternoon.
-
'We've been getting sick from it': Compost odour causing issues for Regina business
It's now been over a year since the City of Regina introduced its composting program and one Regina resident is raising concerns over a major drawback – the smell.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
Vancouver
-
Video shows Tesla driving over firefighting hose in Vancouver
Firefighters are urging the public to respect their equipment after a Tesla driver was caught on camera running over a hose during one of the major fires that erupted in Vancouver this week.
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
'Possible hate crime': Woman in hijab spat on in New Westminster fast-food restaurant
A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.