HALIFAX -- The union that represents faculty at NSCAD University in Halifax is challenging the school's decision to remove its president after less than a year on the job.

The Faculty Union of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design issued a statement on the weekend saying the decision by the school's board of governors was "opaque" and should be reversed.

On Sunday, the chairwoman of the board, Louise Anne Comeau, sent an internal memo saying Aoife Mac Namara was no longer president as of @June 26.

"Ordinarily, we would have advised members of our community in a more timely manner," Comeau said in the statement. "However, we are respectful that this is a personnel matter and our priority was communication with Dr. Mac Namara."

Comeau's statement did not indicate the reasons behind Mac Namara's departure.

A spokesperson for the university said Monday the board was focused on the appointment of an interim president, and it will be sharing details with the university community in the days to come.

"Until then, the university will not be providing further comment, in accordance with our confidentiality and privacy policy," the spokesperson said in an email.

The union says the board removed Mac Namara without consulting the university community.

"In our experience as a union, she was honest and empathetic in her role, open to listening and to explaining her position in transparent language," union president Mathew Reichertz said.

The union "has been especially impressed by Dr. Mac Namara's stand in support of Black Lives Matter, and her efforts to bring transparency to the actions of the administration and the board," he added.

Reichertz praised Mac Namara for bringing the university together after a strike in March 2019 and said union executive members are "shocked and appalled" that she would be removed in the middle of a global pandemic.

He said the union was impressed with Mac Namara's leadership as the school shifted to online learning because of COVID-19 -- something the board of directors also acknowledged in its statement.

"The board's decision is completely opaque," Reichertz said. "Their actions at this time do not seem to be in the best interest of the university."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.