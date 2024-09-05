Union calls on Higgs government for fair living wage for New Brunswick's labour and trades professionals

The union that represents over 2,200 general labour and trades professionals in New Brunswick's public service sector held a press conference in Moncton on Thursday to address recent comments the Higgs government made on the living wage.

CUPE Local 1190 is currently at an impasse in negotiations with the province over wage increases.

Union president Jonathan Guimond spoke out against comments a member of Premier Blaine Higgs' administration recently made to a media outlet, claiming the province's offer of a 12.5 per cent wage increase was fair and in line with the recommendations of a coalition board.

The union strongly disagrees.

"We're not talking about having a better job to get luxury items. We're talking about the necessities," said Guimond. "If you can agree that somebody needs twelve, fifteen thousand dollars a year to combat that inflation, or that cost of living, then how do you offer someone less than that and do the same thing?"

Guimond spoke about the significant financial challenges members of the union are facing.

"We need real flat-rate dollar increases so that we can keep up with the cost of living," said Guimond. "We have members who regularly attend the food bank. Worry about whether they're going to pack a lunch today or put gas in their car to go to work."

He also said CUPE Local 1190 members earn three dollars below what a living wage is in New Brunswick.

"All we're asking for is our workers to have a raise which helps put food on the table and helps keep a roof over their heads," said Guimond.

According to Guimond, the majority of the union’s workers earn less than $40,000/year net income. They are calling for $7 increase for the entire membership.

"In regards to going on strike we need a time where a strike is going to be effective and which gives us what is needed for this membership," Guimond said.

CUPE Local 1190 members are employees with many provincial departments including Transportation and Infrastructure, Social Development, Tourism Heritage and Culture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Agriculture, and others.

CTV News reached out to the province for a reaction to the union's comments and is waiting for a response.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.