Union calls on Higgs government for fair living wage for New Brunswick's labour and trades professionals
The union that represents over 2,200 general labour and trades professionals in New Brunswick's public service sector held a press conference in Moncton on Thursday to address recent comments the Higgs government made on the living wage.
CUPE Local 1190 is currently at an impasse in negotiations with the province over wage increases.
Union president Jonathan Guimond spoke out against comments a member of Premier Blaine Higgs' administration recently made to a media outlet, claiming the province's offer of a 12.5 per cent wage increase was fair and in line with the recommendations of a coalition board.
The union strongly disagrees.
"We're not talking about having a better job to get luxury items. We're talking about the necessities," said Guimond. "If you can agree that somebody needs twelve, fifteen thousand dollars a year to combat that inflation, or that cost of living, then how do you offer someone less than that and do the same thing?"
Guimond spoke about the significant financial challenges members of the union are facing.
"We need real flat-rate dollar increases so that we can keep up with the cost of living," said Guimond. "We have members who regularly attend the food bank. Worry about whether they're going to pack a lunch today or put gas in their car to go to work."
He also said CUPE Local 1190 members earn three dollars below what a living wage is in New Brunswick.
"All we're asking for is our workers to have a raise which helps put food on the table and helps keep a roof over their heads," said Guimond.
According to Guimond, the majority of the union’s workers earn less than $40,000/year net income. They are calling for $7 increase for the entire membership.
"In regards to going on strike we need a time where a strike is going to be effective and which gives us what is needed for this membership," Guimond said.
CUPE Local 1190 members are employees with many provincial departments including Transportation and Infrastructure, Social Development, Tourism Heritage and Culture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Agriculture, and others.
CTV News reached out to the province for a reaction to the union's comments and is waiting for a response.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberal national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst is stepping down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Air Canada changes check-in cutoff time for all flights
Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Why Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pull out of his deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he's aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
N.B. RCMP issues alert on man 'carrying weapons'
The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Man dies after surgeon removed wrong organ at Florida hospital, lawyer says
The lawyer of a woman whose husband died at a Florida hospital says the surgeon removed the wrong organ.
Discord users tipped off FBI last year about suspect in Georgia school shooting, report says
Users of the social media site Discord tipped off the FBI last year about the teenager charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school, a sheriff's report said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Man, 21, charged in connection with fatal shooting at North York housing complex
A suspect has been charged in connection with two shootings in Toronto this summer, one of which took the life of a 23-year-old man in North York.
-
These are the corner stores that are now licensed to sell alcohol in the GTA
Nearly 4,200 convenience stores and hundreds of additional grocery stores are now licenced to sell some alcoholic beverages in Ontario.
-
Toronto couple pushes for change after dog attacked by pack of coyotes
It started like any other night for Mary and Doug Youngson – a walk at their neighbourhood park with their rescue dogs, Mai Tai and Kahlua.
Calgary
-
'Lack of provincial leadership': Calgary city councillor pushes back against province's letter
A Calgary city councillor is urging Calgarians to write to Alberta's transportation minister, their MLA and even Premier Danielle Smith to tell them to reverse course on their plan to scuttle the Green Line project.
-
Charges laid after gun, stolen property recovered from Deer Ridge home: Calgary police
Two people are facing charges after Calgary police seized weapons and stolen property from a home in the community of Deer Ridge last month.
-
Fish and Wildlife look for aggressive grizzly in Madden, Alta., area
The provincial government is warning residents of Madden, Alta., and the surrounding area about an aggressive grizzly bear.
Edmonton
-
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to rot in hell
The father of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death in an Alberta classroom says he hopes her killer rots in hell.
-
Police determined teen was 'at risk' before fatally shooting him: police watchdog
Police officers who shot and killed a teenage boy in Wetaskiwin last week believed the boy was at risk, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Thursday.
-
Edmonton man facing child porn charges following cross-border investigation: ALERT
An Edmonton man has been charged as part of a cross-border child sex abuse investigation.
Montreal
-
Class-action wants Apple to uphold iPhone water resistance promise to Quebec customers
A Quebec law firm is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Apple for anyone in the province who has had their iPhone damaged by water.
-
Quebec CEGEPs furious over last-minute infrastructure cuts
Quebec's CEGEPs say they were blindsided and they're furious after being informed they must cut spending on renovation and expansion projects that are already underway as the school year begins.
-
Premier Legault to make ministerial 'adjustment' Thursday to replace Fitzgibbon
On Thursday afternoon, Quebec will find out who will inherit the ministerial functions of 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon, who announced his departure from political life Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Basement fire in Ottawa’s south end injures dog
Ottawa Fire Services says four dogs have been rescued following a fire that started in a basement of a two-storey home in the city's south end Thursday morning.
-
Police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Vankleek Hill, Ont. No injuries reported
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after several shots were fired at parked vehicles in the Vankleek Hill area overnight.
-
Ottawa man wins Maniwaki, Que. radio station's 'Catch the Ace' $3.8 million jackpot
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
London
-
Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
-
LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete
More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
-
Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health
Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory after bacteria was found.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man's trial begins in 1994 homicide of Katherine Janeiro
The trial of Robert MacQueen, aka Bruce Ellis, 61, charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro, got underway Thursday in Barrie.
-
Attempted theft of groceries thwarted by staff and police
Grocery store staff helped police in Gravenhurst stop a theft in progress.
-
Motorist fined $250 plus 3 demerit points for speeding in school zone: OPP
Provincial police warn motorists that speeding through a school zone carries a hefty fine.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury not guilty of charges in 2015 death at downtown job site, appeals court rules
An appeals court has upheld the acquittal of Greater Sudbury on workplace safety charges connected to the Sept. 30, 2015, death of Cécile Paquette at a job site in the city's downtown.
-
Air Canada’s new check-in rule frustrates travellers, causing delays and missed flights
Air Canada has implemented a new rule requiring passengers to check-in at least one hour before their departure time for domestic flights as of Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion Tom Mulcair: Why Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pull out of his deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
How a Grandma Babysitting Club is addressing Ontario's child care shortage
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
-
'Not right and not fair': Ontario homeowner overcharged on gas bill for the last 7 years
An Ontario homeowner was concerned her natural gas bill was too high, and when she compared her bill with her neighbour's, she realized she has been getting overcharged for the last seven years.
-
Pretrial hearing Thursday for former junior hockey players
There's a court appearance Thursday for a pretrial hearing for the five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.
Windsor
-
Second person dead in Highway 401 collision
A second person has died following Aug. 23’s collision on Highway 401.
-
Aquatic invasive species found for first time in Canada at Hillman Marsh
The aquatic invasive plant, hydrilla, has been detected for the first time in Canada at a marsh in Leamington.
-
Amherstburg arson suspect arrested after business fire
Windsor police have charged a 31-year-old man with an arson after a fire at a business in Amherstburg.
Winnipeg
-
5 and 7-year-olds dropped off by bus at wrong location after glitch with school division's new app
A Winnipeg mother said glitches with a new app rolled out by Pembina Trails School Division to assist with scheduling bussing for students lead to her five and seven-year-old sons being left stranded on their street alone.
-
Winnipeg tech start-up providing a pathway for newcomer software engineers
A team of newcomer software engineers is looking to put Winnipeg on the map as an A.I. hub.
-
School nutrition program expanded across Manitoba
As kids head back to school for another year, the Manitoba government is making sure none of them go without eating.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
-
Paula Abdul forced to cancel upcoming Saskatchewan shows
Paula Abdul's visit to Saskatchewan will have to wait.
-
Cote First Nation and neighbouring communities address drug crisis through engagement meeting
A group of First Nations are taking the initiative to address the drug crisis happening in their communities through community engagement meetings.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Saskatchewan man auctioning off large collection of antique farming tractors
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder in woman's slaying on B.C. First Nation
A man has been charged in the slaying of a woman in her home on the Sq’éwqel First Nation in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in what police are alleging was a case of intimate partner violence.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
-
B.C. Greens make election pledge for free transit, doubling of bus numbers
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating body found after fire in Comox, B.C.
Major crime detectives are investigating after firefighters discovered human remains at the scene of a house fire in Comox, B.C.
-
B.C. Greens make election pledge for free transit, doubling of bus numbers
B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau has announced an election policy to make all public transit in the province free.
-
BC Conservatives decry 'lawlessness' after gruesome Vancouver stranger attacks
After two grisly stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver, members of the BC Conservatives were quick to decry the crimes as the most recent example of the lawlessness and violence plaguing the city – directly contradicting statistics and assurances to the contrary provided by the chief of police.
Kelowna
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.