Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages

The RCMP 911 operators are often the first people you talk to when in distress or an emergency, but the union representing the emergency dispatchers is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.

"When it comes to under-staffing, the situation is critical,” says Kathleen Hippern, President of CUPE 104, which represents 1,100 telecom operators and dispatchers at the RCMP.

Hippern says staffing shortages are putting incredible pressure on workers that are already exposed to trauma on the job each day, depending on the call.

"We are doing double and triple the workload and it's having an effect on the operators," said Hippern. "To the point where they are looking for work elsewhere or they are falling ill themselves."

The union says they're 40 percent understaffed across the country, and in Nova Scotia, it's closer to 50 per cent. Hippern says it's putting pressure on current staff.

An internal poll shows the strain these employees are feeling:

93 per cent report that staff shortages meant an increase in their own workload

84 per cent report their workload is unsustainable

86 per cent report they are considering leaving their job

96 per cent say that the employer is not doing enough to retain workers

The RCMP has said in the past that hiring and training efforts have been set back by the pandemic and they are not immune to staffing shortages.

"Like many emergency service providers and 911 centres both provincially and nationally, we have experienced recruiting and retention issues, however, our OCC management team has been working diligently to address these issues," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

"Our management team has put in place a very aggressive recruiting and hiring strategy which has already successfully brought several transfers into Nova Scotia," said Marshall. "As well as an additional 12 new hires this calendar year."

The province's emergency management office said Nova Scotia has not experienced any issues impacting 911 service in the province but the union says better recruitment and retention strategies are needed.

