ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Union representing N.B. social workers to vote on collective agreement next week

    New Brunswick's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld New Brunswick's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The union representing social workers in New Brunswick will vote on a tentative collective agreement next week.

    In addition to social workers, CUPE Local 1418 also represents probation and parole officers, clinical psychologists, and human resource development officers.

    The province announced on June 1 it reached the agreement with the union with recommendations from a conciliation board.

    Details of the agreement are being withheld until it is ratified, according to a provincial news release.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News