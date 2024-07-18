Union representing N.B. social workers to vote on collective agreement next week

The union representing social workers in New Brunswick will vote on a tentative collective agreement next week.

In addition to social workers, CUPE Local 1418 also represents probation and parole officers, clinical psychologists, and human resource development officers.

The province announced on June 1 it reached the agreement with the union with recommendations from a conciliation board.

Details of the agreement are being withheld until it is ratified, according to a provincial news release.

