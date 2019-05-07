

By Michael Tutton, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Better use of nurses' skills and training would help address problems in Nova Scotia's health-care system ranging from family doctor shortages to excessive hospital wait times, a study prepared by union researchers concludes.

The Nova Scotia Nurses Union study released Tuesday contains 35 recommendations to provide relief to a system with the highest burden of chronic disease in the country and long wait times for primary and emergency care.

Union president Janet Hazelton said part of the solution is to allow the province's roughly 10,000 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners to either use existing skills more widely or be given additional training so they can return to rural communities and take on more responsibilities.

"We want to re-examine the health-care system to ensure that the nurses are being used to their full potential," she said in an interview.

Among other things, the study calls for more registered nurses to be trained to prescribe medications and to order related diagnostic tests.

The union president gave the example of trained nurses ordering urinalysis and then following up with a prescription for the patient, taking the workload off other members of a health-care team.

"That needs to happen, and it is happening in other jurisdictions," she said.

One recommendation in the report is to create community health clinics for seniors staffed by nurses who can monitor chronic illnesses and perform basic checks on such symptoms as blood pressure.

"It's a pretty simple fix that is inexpensive and can be done easily," Hazelton said.

The document also suggests the hiring of nurse practitioners to assist nurses who provide in-home care and allowing nurse practitioners to admit and transfer patients within hospitals to further improve efficiency.

It also calls for "fast track" areas in regional emergency departments that are set up to deal with non-urgent patients.

"Instead of putting them in the queue to see the ER physician, they will send them down the hall to see a nurse practitioner who will assess them, write a prescription or do blood work ... and completely manage them outside of the whole ER process," Hazelton said.

The system already exists in some Nova Scotia hospitals but needs to be expanded to others, she said.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said in an email statement that he will work with the union on its recommendations.

"Some accomplishments that have come from working with our nursing partners include improvements to emergency department safety, new incentives, increased hiring (including 120 new nurses hired to support collaborative care in the past two years), the passing of the Nursing Act, and expansion of nurse practitioner training seats," he wrote.

"I expect the report released today by the NSNU will continue to build on our past successes."

Carla Adams, a spokeswoman for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said the report is in line with its current planning and work.

"Nurses have an important role in the primary health-care system. In the past two years, we have hired over 130 new staff, including family practice nurses and nurse practitioners, to work as part of collaborative family practice teams," she said.

Adams said there are more than 100 nurse practitioners and more than 90 family practice nurses working as part of collaborative family practice teams.