An artifacts collector has realized a lifelong dream by opening a new museum in his home community of Scotsburn, N.S.

The museum is called 'A Walk Through Time', and showcases items from rural, farming life of a century or more ago. It's an idea that Allan Fraser has been imagining for most of his life.

"I've been collecting stuff for over 30 years, probably when I was 10 years old I had an interest in old stuff and it just grew with me," says museum owner Allan Fraser.

The museum, which held it's official opening on Sunday, is located at the former Scotsburn Dairy creamery building which is nearly a century old itself.

Fraser bought the place back in 2016, after the company moved its daily processing facility. He put his machine shop business on the main floor, and the farm museum upstairs. There's a room dedicated to the ice cream and milk products of the past, including glass bottles. And there are tractors and plows from farm life in the near and distant past.

"I used to have it stored in my father's, my brother's, my neighbours, and my own barn, and stuff was all over the county. Now I've got it all underneath one roof," says Fraser.

"I recall a lot of the stuff, seeing it," says museum visitor Eben Bezanson. "My wife grew up with horses, so a lot of this stuff she actually used. It's nice to come here and see it there, that it's preserved."

The museum also features appliances, dinnerware and all the little touches that made a house, a home.

"I am just amazed and dazzled at the magnificence of what they have done," says museum visitor Jane Morgan. "I've known Allan for a long time and I know this has been a dream of his, and I'm so happy for him and all of us in this community and from communities afar,"

While his museum dream has been fulfilled, Fraser still doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"Never be finished, because there's always something out there that you haven't seen before or something new," says Fraser.

Fraser plans to keep the museum open throughout the summer, closing in September. That will help him decide what to do with the facility in the future.

