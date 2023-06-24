United Way starts to distribute N.S. wildfire relief
United Way Halifax has begun giving out funding to organizations as part of the wildfire recovery.
The charity says the money is being used to cover needs like food, appliance replacements, baby hygiene and cleaning supplies. Twelve organizations in the Tantallon-area as well as Shelburne and Barrington have received funding so far.
The Wildfire Recovery Appeal has raised more than $1.3 million dollars -- more than $300,000 of which came from a relief concert.
“The money that United Way raises is going to people affected by the wildfires,” said Sue LaPierre, director of social impact strategy with United Way Halifax. “People who were displaced. People who’ve lost their homes. People without insurance. People who can’t afford their deductible.”
About $15,000 went to St. Nicholas Anglican Church in Upper Tantallon.
Their volunteers are working as quickly as they can to give it to those who need it.
“Mostly in small denominations,” said Tanya Moxley, the treasurer and board member at St. Nicholas Anglican Church. “Grocery cards, Walmart, helping with kids supplies -- that kind of stuff.”
The team of volunteers is also managing larger requests.
“We’ve also had two specific requests from United Way to put together a $1,000 package for two folks that were uninsured completely and really needed a lot of support.”
United Way approved about $20,000 dollars to the St. Margaret’s Bay Toy Library, a volunteer-run group that usually helps loan toys to kids.
Their volunteers will be giving $200 gift cards to Toys R Us to kids from the hardest hit areas, some who’ve lost everything, as well as $50 gas cards for their families to get there.
“We think of toys as something silly but it means a lot to these kids and we want them to know that we care and we’re going to do our best to replace it,” said Jill Crowe, who is helping to run the operation.
The wildfires levelled Terry Hiltz’ home. The house was insured and he plans to rebuild.
As he tackles his own tasks, he and his neighbours want to see any relief money help those people who need it most.
“I’m not looking for any handout or anything. I’m not like that,” said Hiltz. “But there’s a lot of people that are way worse off than I am, and I mean, that’s where the money should go to help those people out.”
For some, credit card debt is mounting to cover things like cleaning costs. In Mona Buchanan’s case, insurance has been slow.
“More costs are mounting on,” she said.
Hiltz notes how contractors have been digging into their own pockets to help support people as they rebuild and he believes they too should be eligible for help.
“Contractors that are working for people that maybe don’t have house insurance. Or don’t have a lot of money to work with. Maybe give some money to those people because they’ve got to make a living too,” Hiltz said.
CTV News asked United Way about whether contractors would be eligible for funding and Sue LaPierre noted how United Way only gives to people through non-profits, charities or Indigenous governing bodies.
“It is possible that one of those organizations could try to coordinate efforts and contract out on individual’s behalf,” LaPierre said.
She noted United Way still has well over $1 million left from the money it’s raised thus far.
“It’s just the early days of distributing money,” she said. “We are continuing to fundraise and we don’t know what the future needs are going to be.”
LaPierre said she expects United Way to be working for months to help people as their needs evolve.
