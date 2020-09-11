HALIFAX -- A student from Université Sainte-Anne who tested positive for COVID-19 has been expelled for failing to self-isolate upon arriving in Nova Scotia.

In a news release, the university says its disciplinary committee found the student failed to respect public health orders and also violated the university's COVID-19 code of conduct.

"The fact that he did not follow self-isolation rules and that he was not truthful with us regarding that, those were the two main issues," said president and vice-chancellor of Université Sainte-Anne, Allister Surette.

Université Sainte-Anne says its expelled student has finished his self-isolation, and is now COVID-19 free.

"We're not going to charge him for tuition, we're not going to charge him for the time he was in residence," said Surette. "We're going to be compassionate to the individual as well. We expelled him this year, but he can reapply next year like any other student."

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Provinces is required to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure is in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada, which has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases, compared to provinces outside the Atlantic region.

The self-isolation rule also applies to post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic ‘bubble.’