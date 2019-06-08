

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. -- The interim president of the Universite de Moncton says tuition will increase this fall to deal with a projected deficit of more than $1 million.

Jacques Paul Couturier says the deficit is the result of a decision by the provincial government to stop funding nursing programs.

Couturier says the tuition for students enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program will increase by two per cent and for all other students by eight per cent.

He also says students in the bachelor of nursing program will have to pay an additional program fee of $500.

Despite the increase, he says the university offers lower tuition than the three public English-language universities in New Brunswick.

Couturier says the 2019-2020 budget also includes $1.36 million to improve the quality of teaching and support for students.