

CTV Atlantic





Halifax may be headed for a showdown with some of its biggest property owners over the issue of smoking.

The municipality says some large institutions have been clamouring for designated smoking areas near their land, even though they’ve got plenty of room to set up their own.

The problem is, many of them are already proudly designated as smoke-free and this has started a smouldering battle with the added intrigue of counterfeit stickers that mark fake designated smoking areas (DSA).

Slowly, but surely, more designated smoking areas are popping-up in Halifax. The number neared 20 at the end of Day 2 of the ban.

Darrin Smith felt like he'd won the lottery when he found DSA near City Hall Tuesday morning.

“I was down on the waterfront, all the way as far as Spring Garden, all through here,” Smith said. “These are the first signs I've seen, though.”

But even as more and more DSAs are set up, trouble appears to be brewing with some of the city's biggest institutions.

Universities, like Dalhousie are home base to tens of thousands of students and employees, and even though the campus has technically been smoke free for 15 years, people wanting to light up usually find a place.

One councillor says the schools now want to make it the city's problem.

“The universities are coming to us and saying ‘we want to have smoking areas all around the campus,’” said Halifax Coun. Waye Mason. “And you have to look at them and say, ‘why is the only place people should smoke is on the two-metre wide sidewalk, when you have a 60-acre campus right there?’”

Dalhousie stands by its no-smoking policy, saying it’s looking at how the legalization of cannabis applies to its campus.

In a statement, Saint Mary’s told us “the university is currently assessing different ways to address the bylaw change and will have an update for the university community in the near future.”

But top city officials say, in some cases, municipal property won't be the best-place to smoke.

“The best solution for many private property owners is to have designated smoking areas within their own private property,” said Halifax CAO Jacques Dube.

And then, there are the hospitals.

Smoking is already banned on those properties, and officials insist they won't be applying for convenient spots nearby.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority has not applied for any outdoor designated smoking areas, and, as of right now, our tobacco policies do not permit that,” said NSHA Healthy Communities manager Holly Gillis.

In an unusual twist, counterfeit smoking stickers appeared for sale online. The city is taking it seriously enough that their legal team has contacted the police.

“We are looking into whether or not we can put a cease-and-desist order out there,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesman Brendan Elliott.

Elliott says the city's stickers will only be affixed to smoking receptacles and residents should always check the map online to make-sure they're lighting-up in a legal-area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.