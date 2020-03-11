HALIFAX -- Thousands are expected to watch the best men's university hockey players battle for a national championship in Halifax this weekend.

It's a big event and it will be played at a time when sports teams and leagues are being mindful of coronavirus.

The top eight university hockey teams in Canada are vying for a national championship less than a week after Hockey Canada canceled the 2020 world women's hockey championship because of coronavirus concerns.

"In a team situation you have to be careful because it could spread easily," Dr. Tina Atkinson, the tournament's chief medical officer. "We need to practice best hygiene; we need to frequently wash our hands."

Around the world restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus are impacting many major sports events.

Halifax's lacrosse team, the Thunderbirds, is also being affected.

Media members are no longer allowed in locker rooms when covering the National Lacrosse League.

"We will be limiting fan interactions with players in order to minimize any risk for our players, staff and fans,” the team said in a statement.

Atkinson is the university cup chief medical officer.

University Cup event organizers want to maintain the safest environment possible for players and fans.

"We've been in touch with Dr. Strang from the province," said Kevin Dickie. "We're certainly not going in with our head in the sand, knowing the situation."

Extra work is being done to clean equipment and surfaces at the arena where it will be played and Atkinson will also monitor the health of athletes.

The University Cup begins Thursday and runs until Sunday.