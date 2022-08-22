University student in Fredericton creates pretty picnic experiences

A university student in New Brunswick is using her skills to create beautiful picnic experiences for others.

Maricia Roach says making picnics pretty is her passion.

"They're like, 'Oh my god, this is so cute,'” Roach said.

The University of New Brunswick media, arts, and culture student moved to Fredericton from Jamaica, and loves making the best of the summer months.

"My friends and I, we love to do outdoor events, so normally when we do, we try to make it as comfortable as possible, so we just feel like we're getting the full experience,” Roach said.

Roach's picture-perfect picnic scenes are complete with blankets, pillows, various food plates, and sweet treats.

“We just got cute little cutlery and stuff, and people were passing by like, 'Wow, this is so pretty,' and we were like 'thank you.' So then we decided that it would be a good experience for other people,” she said.

With her creative eye for detail, she loves crafting serene spaces for clients to enjoy. That's when she created Aesthetic Picnics.

"So, for this picnic, it makes me feel really good doing it and I love doing sets and art and it helps me to express my creative side because I like doing the cute stuff,” Roach said.

(Instagram/ Aesthetic Picnics)

For Roach, it's all about making memorable moments for her clients.

"When I started meeting the people, it was always at their best, like they have anniversaries and birthdays and it's just so beautiful being around them because they're sharing beautiful moments and it feels good that I'm providing that moment,” she said.

"I think it's beautiful. I love that it's a local business and we're happy to support it,” said Derek Maling, an Aesthetic Picnics client.

Roach's friends say they're excited for her, and even jump in to help out when they can.

"We all thought it was a really good business idea seeing that Fredericton is so cold in the winter time and in the summertime, it's so hot. People are always looking for things to do,” said Christina Christian, who helped Roach set up.

"Good energy just motivates me I guess,” Roach said.