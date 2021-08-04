HALIFAX -- A recent search of large sections at and surrounding the former Shubenacadie Residential School, in Shubenacadie, N.S., has not detected any unmarked graves connected to the school's history.

In a news release Wednesday, the Sipekne'katik First Nation says Dr. Jonathan Fowler, Roger Lewis, and their survey team examined large tracts of land encompassing the former school grounds and surrounding farmland with techniques including aerial laser scanning and ground-penetrating radar.

“While our search did identify evidence of unmarked graves, these pre-date the period of the residential school by about 100 years and are connected to former land-owners,” said Dr. Fowler.

Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack says, if new information is brought forward, they will re-open the search.

“As we said at the outset, our best hope would be to find no evidence of graves as we continue to grapple with the effects of the residential school system on our communities,” said Chief Sack. “We know that people need closure and healing.”