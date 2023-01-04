Unresponsive man rescued from Glace Bay body of water: police

A man is in hospital in Cape Breton after being rescued from a body of water.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cape Breton Regional Police received a report of a vehicle partially submerged in the water in the Lake Road area of Glace Bay.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in the water beside the vehicle.

Police say Glace Bay Fire Services helped get the man out of the water so he could receive treatment from paramedics. Police said the man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Members of the Traffic Safety and Forensic Identification Units are investigating the incident and police say more information will be released to the public at a later time.