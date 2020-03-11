EAST PUBNICO, N.S. -- A cold case in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County is back in the spotlight this week, but only because it's remained unsolved for 30 years.

Mary Ann Lamrock was 25 when she vanished. She was last seen alive in her driveway in East Pubnico and it would be almost two years before her body was found in a wooded area not far away.

Decades later, the case still haunts her family and investigators who tried to solve it.

Lamrock remains one of the community's most talked about residents. Her name has come up many times since her short life came to an abrupt end.

There aren't a lot of photos of Lamrock, and even fewer with family: the siblings grew up in foster care.

Still, Mary Ann and her mother were close, and the two were reunited in Birchtown just last summer when Mary Lamrock was buried next to her daughter.

"Times were not always the greatest, but Mary loved Ann very much, and it would have been huge if we could have had some closure to this matter before my mom passed away," said David Swaine.

Former neighbour Holly Newell was among the last to see Mary Ann alive, giving her a lift home from the grocery store in Pubnico Head.

It was March of 1990, and it would be nearly two years before she'd find out why Mary Ann had vanished.

'She'd been stabbed to death'

"When I heard how she died, it was terrible," said Newell. "She'd been stabbed to death."

It was hunters who found what was left of Mary Ann Lamrock in a heavily wooded area between a popular trail and Highway 103.

The autopsy determined she'd died a particularly violent death.

Police looked into it many times, but no charges were ever laid.

The case was already 11 years old when veteran RCMP investigator Dana Parsons took it over.

Now retired, he'd hoped his many connections in the area would lead to a break.

The tips came in, but the break never did -- and he's not sure it ever will.

"There is a part of me that believes the likelihood, or a percentage of likelihood, that the suspect may be deceased," Parsons said.

The case files -- still open -- sit in the RCMP major crimes unit in New Minas.

Investigators say they'd welcome any new information.

For her loved-ones, the question of what happened to Mary Ann had remained an open wound for generations.

The case is also listed in Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes program, which offers $150,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

It would, of course, also provide priceless closure for Mary Ann's family, who have been waiting 30 years to find out what happened that day she went missing.