Unvaccinated Newfoundland man back on council after judge rules dismissal unfair

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

An unvaccinated town councillor in rural Newfoundland has his job back after a provincial Supreme Court judge ruled he was unjustly removed for not attending meetings in person.

Justice Glen Noel said in a written decision that the Musgrave Harbour, N.L., town council was wrong to eject Grant Abbott, who had been attending council meetings remotely.

The town adopted a policy in January 2022 requiring all councillors to prove they had two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a medical exemption.

The decision released Monday says Abbott remained unvaccinated and connected to the meetings remotely, though he was not permitted to speak.

Noel says the town ignored Abbott's request for leave to be physically absent from the council meetings and to return when vaccine mandates were lifted.

The town can declare a seat vacant if a councillor fails to attend meetings for three months, but Noel ruled the town's own policy says it can only do so after responding to a request for leave.

"The consequence of vacating a councillor's seat is a serious deprivation of a resident's right to participate in local government and democracy," Noel wrote in ordering that Abbott be reinstated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.