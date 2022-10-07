Up and coming: Ally Cribb releases debut EP

A young musician who recently moved to Nova Scotia is ready to make her mark. After all, singer/songwriter Ally Cribb says she’s a Maritimer at heart.

“Honestly, ever since I was in eighth grade, I wanted to go to [Dalhousie University],” Cribb tells CTV Atlantic. “I came for a tour, got the sweatshirt, been sticking with that ever since.”

The 18-year-old musician grew up in Toronto, but she’s always considered the East Coast a second home.

“I felt good about coming to school in a place I know really well, and I have family here,” she said.

In September, Cribb began studying music at Dalhousie in an effort to pursue her childhood dream.

Starting with piano and voice lessons at 8-years-old, Cribb considers her father her first music teacher.

“He taught me to combine the two, and taught me how to play and sing at the same time,” she said.

Music is something Cribb and her father have always shared. After growing up performing in bands, he wanted to pursue music but his parents wouldn’t allow it. So naturally, he passed the gift along to Cribb.

Cribb just released her debut EP titled “Unbroken,” and a couple of the tracks feature an East Coast setting.

“I definitely want to give it my best shot,” she said. “This has been my launch and I feel good about continuing. Halifax has a great music scene.”