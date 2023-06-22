UPEI board chair resigns after report of toxic culture, says new leadership is needed
The chair of University of Prince Edward Island's board of governors has stepped down following a report that describes a toxic culture of harassment and racism at the school.
A letter from Pat Sinnott dated June 21 says he is stepping aside effective immediately because new leadership is required to address the university's problems.
The 112-page report released last week says the school failed to address allegations of sexual and gender-based violence, with some instances of harassment persisting for years despite continued complaints.
The university mandated Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson to investigate after allegations of workplace misconduct were made against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, who resigned in December 2021.
The Island's sole university receives $50 million annually in operational funding from the provincial government.
In light of the report, Premier Dennis King has said that could change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
