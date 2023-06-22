UPEI board chair resigns after report of toxic culture, says new leadership is needed

The chair of University of Prince Edward Island's board of governors has stepped down following a report that describes a toxic culture of harassment and racism at the school.

A letter from Pat Sinnott dated June 21 says he is stepping aside effective immediately because new leadership is required to address the university's problems.

The 112-page report released last week says the school failed to address allegations of sexual and gender-based violence, with some instances of harassment persisting for years despite continued complaints.

The university mandated Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson to investigate after allegations of workplace misconduct were made against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, who resigned in December 2021.

The Island's sole university receives $50 million annually in operational funding from the provincial government.

In light of the report, Premier Dennis King has said that could change.

