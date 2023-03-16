UPEI, faculty reach tentative deal to avoid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown says it has reached a tentative deal with its support staff in hopes of avoiding a potential strike.
A statement from the university Tuesday said the deal was reached at a recent meeting with the university and CUPE 1870 bargaining teams.
The union voted 83 per cent in favour of a strike last month with members setting a deadline to strike by Monday if an agreement wasn’t reached with the university.
Among the topics on the faculty association’s negotiation wish list were pay equity for contract academics, recovery of lost wages and protection against future inflation.
Also on the list were better working conditions, additional support staff and making sure faculty association members are involved in academic decisions that “shape the trajectory” of UPEI.
Hundreds of UPEI professors, students and allied union members gathered on the school's campus in Charlottetown Tuesday for a “Solidarity Pop-Up.”
At the time, the UPEI Faculty Association president Mike Arfken said he wanted the university to come back to the bargaining table and the association was waiting to firm up a date for talks.
In a statement from the university Monday, officials said they had offered to go to arbitration to resolve the contract dispute and sent several proposals to the faculty association.
The university says the tentative agreement will need to be ratified by both the university and the union before details about the deal are released.
The UPEI Faculty Association represents faculty members, librarians, sessional instructors, clinical nursing instructors and clinical veterinary professionals.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jack Morse and Alex MacIsaac.
