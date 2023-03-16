UPEI, faculty reach tentative deal to avoid strike

After Cyclone Freddy, flood risk lingers for southern Africa

After four days of destructive wind and rain, local communities and relief workers are now confronting the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique and may still cause further damage.

5 things to know for Thursday, March 16, 2023

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin files a lawsuit against the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau names a special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference, and finding out who the topless stage crasher was at the Juno Awards. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    BREAKING | 9 injured in 5-alarm fire at Montreal's Old Port

    Over 150 firefighters are at the scene of a five-alarm blaze in Montreal's Old Port early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Over 150 were called to a 5-alarm fire on du Port Street and Place d'Youville in Montreal's Old Port on March 16, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

  • Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting

    Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.

