    • UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana

    A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to Ghana.
    A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.

    The University of Prince Edward Island Medical Brigades held a craft fair this weekend, where they collected donations at the door.

    The money goes to help the students travel to Ghana, along with medical professionals and equipment, to help improve the lives of people living in poverty in the country.

    Volunteers also give health presentations about various health topics, including mental health.

    “This one woman came up to one of the volunteers after and had said she didn’t know what depression was, and that she had realized that she had that,” said Carter Wynne, President of the University of Prince Edward Island’s Medical Brigades, who has volunteered for the last two years. “She told the volunteer that they probably saved her life.”

    Students also help medical professionals with tests, administration, and logistics to provide free medical care.

    The University of Prince Edward Island Medical Brigades are looking to raise over $115,000 to send 29 volunteers to Ghana at the end of May.

