Advertisement
Upper Lahave, N.S. man charged in relation to cocaine trafficking investigation: Police
Share:
HALIFAX -- A man from Upper Lahave, N.S. has been charged as a result of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Lunenburg County.
At 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police executed a search warrant at a home in Upper Lahave related to a cocaine trafficking investigation.
Police say they arrested 67-year-old Keith Rhodenizer without incident.
According to RCMP, officers searched the home and seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, stolen property, weapons and an electronic device.
Rhodenizer is facing multiple charges, including possession for a purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Oct. 27.
The investigation is ongoing.