Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
It is the first time since the wildfires struck that Westwood residents have come together since the devastating wildfires swept through the subdivision over three months ago.
“We’re here to celebrate and thank the first responders who have helped with fires on May 28 and really did everything they could to save homes and lives that day so this is a celebration for them,” said Dustin O’Leary, Westwood Hills Association board member.
The day was full of light-hearted conversation, laughter and fun as families connected with first responders and their neighbours.
Westwood community member, Eva Peredo said the last few months have been extremely difficult but is to be among her neighbours. “It is very touch to speak about but happy to hall the community together in such a nice part the community organized for everybody.”
There were games for families to play and inflatable castles for kids to enjoy.
Political dignitaries from all levels of government attended the event and gave their thanks, including Halifax Councillor Pam Lovelace, Mayor Mike Savage, and Liberal MLA Ben Jessome.
“To our men and women in uniforms here today, we appreciate you showing up once again. We hope you had the chance to relax and shake some hands of the people that you stepped up for,” said Jessome.
Children at the event handed out drawings and art work with words of appreciation written on them. Peter Andres, deputy fire chief of operations said all of it means a lot.
“Earlier a little girl came up to me and handed me this little pink thank you and you know sort of melted the heart of an old guy like me it is amazing to see the resiliency in this community and the returning back to Westwood Tantallon,” he said.
David Pike, Search and Rescue volunteer said community’s kindness is heartwarming. “It really does touch us that our efforts were appreciated so much by the community.”
The appreciation from communities impacted by the wildfires will continue tomorrow as the Hammonds Plains-area has organized an event dedicated to the first responders.
