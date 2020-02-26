MONCTON, N.B. -- More than 150 jobs are on the chopping block in Moncton as UPS makes changes to a call centre in the city.

UPS says in a news release that 168 employees will be affected by the changes, which are part of a “company-wide transformation.”

“These decisions are not made lightly and does not reflect the quality of work being done by employees,” said the company in a statement emailed to CTV News.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for our employees in Moncton and we are supporting them with this change through one-on-one meetings with their management to discuss their next steps with the company.”

UPS says those steps could include promotions, lateral moves, or finding employment with another company. UPS is encouraging employees to apply for open positions for which they qualify at the company. UPS also says it is assisting employees find work elsewhere.