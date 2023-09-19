Utilities work to repair power losses caused by post-tropical storm Lee

Utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are working today on remaining outages caused by post-tropical storm Lee.

As of 9 a.m. local time, there were still about 8,200 customers without electricity in Nova Scotia, mostly on the province's South Shore.

Post-tropical storm Lee knocked out power as it swept through the Maritimes on Saturday, with winds that exceeded 100 kilometres per hour in some areas.

There are also about 1,000 outages in New Brunswick, mostly in the centre of the province.

The utilities have said the outages were mainly caused by falling trees and limbs due to the high wind speeds.

Matt Drover, the director of energy delivery with Nova Scotia Power, has said that record rain in Nova Scotia over the summer had saturated the ground, resulting in more trees being uprooted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.