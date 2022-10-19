Vacant historic building in Moncton becomes a one-of-a-kind experience

A Moncton, N.B., businessman's vision has come to fruition and a historic building in the city’s downtown core has been preserved.

Brix Experience recently opened its doors on St. George Street and it has something for all lovers of good food and drink.

Built in 1921, the three-storey building was the former home of the Loyal Orange Lodge. Over the years, it has been a meeting place and home to several different businesses before falling into disarray.

Brix Experience owner David Ford purchased the vacant building six years ago with a vision of creating a multi-purpose centre.

After years of massive renovations, Ford said the one-of-a-kind experience is ready for people to enjoy.

His passion project is a place where people can come to taste wine or spirits, make cocktails, learn how to cook from a chef or simply grab a cup of coffee.

"Right now, in Atlantic Canada, there are some places where you can do one of these things, but not everything under one roof with five different rooms. That's why it's going to be unique for Atlantic Canada, and probably unique for Canada, that you can get so many different experiences in one location," said Ford.

The full-time pharmacist grew up on St. George Street and his father and grandfather owned a pharmacy a block away.

Ford believes the street is the up-and-coming area and a vibrant part of downtown Moncton.

"We're adding to that vibrancy, we're adding to the heart of the city," he said. "I think St. George is the place to be in Moncton now. If you're opening a new business, that's where you want to be, in that area."

John Wishart, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton CEO, called Ford's labour of love unlike anything anyone's seen in Moncton, or probably all of New Brunswick before.

"He's created something that will become a go-to place. It will be an anchor for the St. George Street neighbourhood. And when you put this alongside Dolma, which is next door, Epoch Coffee Chemistry, there's some bike shops, some ethnic restaurants, it starts to create a bit of a vibe on St. George Street," said Wishart.

Culinary classes, wine, spirits and beer tasting and special events can all be booked online.