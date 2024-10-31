Vaccine clinics planned as two additional cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in the province of New Brunswick.

On Oct. 24, the New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health warned the public about a confirmed case of measles in the Fredericton and Carleton County areas that had occurred earlier this month. Two subsequent cases have since been confirmed.

All of the cases involve people in the initial patient’s close contact network in the upper Saint John River valley, according to a Thursday news release from the province.

“It is concerning that the virus has spread to two close contacts of the first case,” said Dr. Mark McKelvie, regional medical officer of health, in the release. “Public Health continues to monitor contacts and notify people of potential exposure as it becomes aware. However, if the spread continues to progress, it is possible that Public Health will not be able to identify everyone who has been exposed.”

According to the release, Horizon Health Network will host a vaccine clinic at the Western Valley Multiplex in the Centreville district of Carleton North on Friday, Nov. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Another clinic is being set up at the Stanley Health Centre and will be open on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to book an appointment through the provincial scheduler or by calling Tele-Services at 1-833-437-1424.

The Carleton North and Stanley clinics are for both the MMR and MMRV vaccines and are free of charge for eligible New Brunswickers.

McKelvie said the measles vaccine has been in use for over 50 years and is “safe and highly effective at preventing infections.” Those who are unsure of their vaccination status, or that of their children, are urged to contact their health-care provider or local Public Health office.

Measles symptoms can include:

fever

runny nose

cough

tiny white spots in the mouth

sore and/or red eyes

People who are experiencing symptoms are asked to isolate and contact Tele-Care 811 by telephone and follow the operator’s instructions. They should not go to an emergency room, doctor’s office or clinic. Anyone who is seriously ill and needs to go to the emergency room is asked to call ahead to help reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.