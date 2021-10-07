Vaccine passports mandatory by Oct. 22 in Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador is introducing a vaccine passport system and giving organizations and citizens two weeks before it's mandatory.
The new mobile app NLVaxPass will be available for download as of tomorrow morning, but businesses and other organizations covered by the passport will have until Oct. 22 before the system is enforced.
Newfoundlanders and Labradorians aged 12 and up will have to provide proof of vaccination before they can enter places such as bars, restaurants, gyms and nursing homes.
Churches and other faith gatherings will have the option of either requiring vaccine passports or being restricted to 50 per cent of capacity with those attending having to wear masks and remaining physically distanced from one another.
The passport won't be mandatory at schools, child care programs, retail stores, health facilities, banks, in private areas of hotels and at government service outlets.
Youth aged 12 to 18 are exempt from the passport requirement when they are participating in sports events at arenas and during indoor and outdoor practices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.
