Vaccine passports no longer required at non-essential services across Maritimes, but still in place at hospitals and long-term care

The Maritime provinces have removed proof of vaccination requirements at non-essential services, like gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres, and some are welcoming the change.

“It’s such a relief, because I keep saying we’ve wasted years of our lives the last six months, waiting for people to dig it out, go through their phones, get out their ID, and each person says, ‘Oh me too?’ Yes, you too. So it’s really nice to say instead, ‘Oh, two? Great,’ and just take them in,” said Erin Gow, a server at a restaurant in Fredericton.

There are other places, like some universities, who have also removed their proof of vaccination requirement.

However, Maritimers will still be required to show their proof at a few places, like long-term care homes in Nova Scotia and hospitals in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. In Prince Edward Island, long-term care homes and hospitals are not allowing any visitors yet, so proof hasn’t been necessary.

You will still need proof of vaccination to travel by air or rail and to cross international borders.

“We knew that this was going to come as we entered the endemic phase, certainly we’ve heard that from public health,” said Alistair Bursey, a pharmacist in the Fredericton area.

“I think we have enough tools in our tool belt to continue to protect the vulnerable.”

Bursey’s pharmacy is one of 17 in New Brunswick to offer Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral drug, a treatment that can prevent severe illness from COVID-19.

“We’ve only done two treatments so far,” said Bursey.

“We’ve got a fair number of the medicine here…actually, in conversation with various patients that we’ve offered the treatment, they actually found that Omicron was so mild, they opted out.”

Dr. Heather Johnson, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the medical community will watch and wait – just like everybody else – to see how this move goes. She believes many who are unvaccinated today, were likely not going to be convinced.

“I think that we’ve achieved good vaccine rates with the mandates and we can move forward now,” she said. “I think that’s public health’s view too, that we are where we are and let’s see how it works out.”

As for government employees who have been off work because they are unvaccinated, the New Brunswick government isn’t changing that requirement – yet.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 remains a condition of employment for current and new employees until further notice,” said a New Brunswick government spokesperson.

“We will conduct a review of the proof of vaccination mandate in the coming weeks.”