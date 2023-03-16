Valley, N.S., man charged with fraud, theft after alleged car scam
A 57-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County is facing charges following an alleged car scam.
Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a man who was allegedly scammed by a man from Valley, N.S., on Dec. 12, 2022.
Police say the victim paid the suspect more than $5,000 for a vehicle that did not exist before the suspect stopped communicating with him.
While the RCMP was investigating, a second victim reported on Feb. 21 that the same suspect agreed to restore their vehicle.
Police say the victim paid the suspect about $6,000 and when arrangements were made for them to pick up their vehicle the suspect stopped all communication.
The RCMP arrested the suspect at a home in Valley on Saturday.
Police say officers found and seized evidence from the suspect during the arrest.
Kevin Buchanan has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.
He was released on conditions and will appear in Truro provincial court on May 17.
Investigators say they believe there may be other victims throughout Atlantic Canada.
They advise anyone who may be a victim to call their local police or RCMP detachment.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border concerns, defence priorities: Wide range of topics to discuss during Biden's official visit to Canada
U.S. President Joe Biden heads north next week for his first visit to Canada as president. Ahead of the visit, both countries are laying out a wide range of potential topics spanning from migration policy to continuing support for Ukraine.
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
WATCH THE MOMENT | Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on U.S. drone
The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone's propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
Canada to hold ceremony to mark coronation of King Charles III
Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
WATCH | Pilot makes first-ever plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history on Tuesday, becoming the first person to land a plane on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
Toronto
-
Snow plow operators in Mississauga quit following aggressive behaviour from residents
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area, but according to the City of Mississauga, it’s also been a violent one for some workers in the area.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Asylum seekers bussed to Niagara Falls part of 'national approach' to ensure regions aren't too pressured, feds say
As the number of asylum claimants in Canada grows, the federal government says it’s taking a national approach to ensure too much pressure isn’t placed on any one region.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of Edmonton officers killed while on duty
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Smith faces 46 per cent approval rating ahead of Alberta's 2023 election
Just months away from a general election, Danielle Smith's approval rating is significantly higher than the rating her predecessor was given almost a year ago.
Montreal
-
9 injured, 1 missing in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
One person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.
-
Premier Legault, party leaders visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
Quebec Premier François Legault will today visit the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into groups of pedestrians, killing two. Legault will be joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he will meet with local residents and hold a news conference.
-
Protesters march in N.D.G. against brutality in the justice system
Over 100 demonstrators marched through the streets of Montreal's N.D.G. neighbourhood Wednesday evening to protest police brutality.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
Smith faces 46 per cent approval rating ahead of Alberta's 2023 election
Just months away from a general election, Danielle Smith's approval rating is significantly higher than the rating her predecessor was given almost a year ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Sudbury man wins Lightning Lotto jackpot
A 41-year-old Sudbury father says he feels like a champion after winning the jackpot in Lightning Lotto last month.
-
COVID-19 delays Sudbury murder trial
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright in Sudbury came to a halt Thursday when a juror tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
City considers upgrading Bud Gardens as recovering from pandemic continues
The city will soon consider partnering on a significant reinvestment in Budweiser Gardens to ensure the facility continues to attract major concerts, sporting events and other high-profile events to London.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
Apartment fire in London Wednesday night
No injuries are reported after a fire at an apartment building in London on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba school division dipping into surplus to balance its budget
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is tapping into its accumulated surplus to help bridge the budget gap.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Edmonton police officers killed during domestic call; subject dead and 1 hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Some federal public servants get remote-work extension as others face deadline
Some federal government workers will be able to continue remote work for another year, as most face a March 31 deadline to return to the office at least two days a week.
-
A 2 a.m. last call on Ottawa patios could soon be permanent
Ottawa councillors will vote on making a 2 a.m. last call on patios a permanent rule. it was brought in as a temporary measure to help bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
Vancouver
-
Robbery at Vancouver Best Buy prompts heavily armed police response
Vancouver police officers armed with rifles converged on the Best Buy on Cambie Street following an early evening robbery at the store Wednesday.
-
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
-
Vancouver councillors weigh in on closure of Chinatown's Kent's Kitchen
Vancouver city councillors say the closure of Kent's Kitchen will be a tremendous loss for the community, but that there's only so much they can do to help.
Regina
-
Sask. portraying 'totally false' depiction of Crown Land auction sales, groups say
With the auction sale of Saskatchewan’s Crown Lands continuing, multiple groups are questioning if the government’s processes go too far.
-
Sask. licence plate gets TikTok makeover
A man on TikTok who regularly shares his own artistic designs of licence plates has released a concept for Saskatchewan that has garnered both support and disapproval from followers.
-
Here's the first round of performers coming to the 2023 Regina Folk Festival
The Regina Folk Festival has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge laid after body found near Vancouver Island rest stop in 2017
More than six years after the body of a 72-year-old man was discovered near a highway rest stop on southern Vancouver Island, a Victoria man is facing charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains
-
Quadra Island group combating climate change by feeding community
A Quadra Island group has teamed up with the island's two grocery stores and a local health food business to launch the Quadra food recovery program, which aims to keep edible food from being sent to garbage dumps.
-
B.C. students call on province to cool rising tuition
The BC Federation of Students wants the provincial government to provide more funding to the post-secondary system to bring down what it calls sky-rocketing tuition.