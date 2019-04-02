

CTV Atlantic





One of the Maritimes most famous seaside resort towns has suffered a setback just before the tourists start arriving.

The cafe in the famous gardens of St. Andrews, N.B., has been badly damaged by vandals.

At first glance, the Kingsbrae Garden Café looks ready to re-open for the season, but a closer look tells an entirely different story -- a story of severe vandalism.

“Things had been searched through,” said Brad Henderson, the café’s director of operations. “Anything from glassware, to cooking gear to paintings off the wall in the main cafe, it was just thrown on the floor and smashed.”

It was the chef who first discovered the vandalism Sunday morning. When staff went into the building, they smelled smoke from a fire they discovered in the women's bathroom.

“One of the staff members up there had used a fire extinguisher and did a quick knockdown on it, and our crew just went in and did overhaul and made sure it was out,” said St. Andrew’s Fire Chief Kevin Theriault.

The RCMP say a suspect was found and arrested inside the building after the fire was extinguished, but the damage was already done.

Staff say black smoke from the fire went through the entire building and the incident has come as a shock to the small town.

“I've been here with my family for 10 years living in St. Andrews and something like this … I don't ever remember anything like this happening before,” said Doug Naish.

St. Andrews is a quiet tourist town in southern New Brunswick and Kingsbrae Garden is one of the community's big draws for visitors.

“We're approaching 50,000 visitors annually, and to put that into perspective, the town's population is about 1,800 people,” Henderson said.

Police say 26-year-old Christopher Briand from Ontario is facing charges of break, enter, arson, theft, breach of probation and mischief.

Kingsbrae still plans on opening up as planned for the season on May 17, but, when it comes to the restaurant, it's still too early to say when that's going to be back in business.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.