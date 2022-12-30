Vandal rubs human feces on pride flag at Lawrencetown, N.S., business: Owner

Sue Littleton and her partner Candice Zaina were surprised when their store in Lawrencetown, N.S., became the target of vandalism.

“It first happened a week or so before we opened,” said Littleton. “We started having trouble with our flags, someone pulled it down.”

Littleton and Zaina opened Bees Knees General Store and Bakery during the first week of December.

The couple had a Mi’kmaq and pride flag hanging outside their storefront. Littleton said as time went on, the vandalism continued and grew worse.

“On Christmas Eve, [the flag] was pulled down along with the Mi’kmaq flag that were flying and someone covered it in human feces,” she said.

The couple moved the flag from the first level of the store to the top. This did not stop the vandals from throwing it back on the ground.

“It was on this corner and someone climbed up there, yanked all the hardware down and pulled a few pieces of siding off the building,” said Littleton.

Since opening three weeks ago, the general store and bakery has been vandalized four times. The RCMP says it is actively investigating the incident.

“[In] these communities, people know each other. So for sure you would notice if something is out of the ordinary in that area,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay. “So please come forward and contact the police or crime stoppers.”

After the incident, the couple shared their story on social media. Since then, they’ve received an outpouring of support from community members.

“Watching this old school truck driver, man in his Canadian tuxedo, come in cradling the pride flag with tears telling us that there’s no need for this kind of nonsense and that we’re loved and welcome here is so meaningful,” said Littleton.

People from beyond the valley are now dropping by to pick up a baked good and give warm hugs.

A community member that frequents the store has also noticed people from outside the community coming in.

“The girls have has just immense support around here,” said William Beals. “I see somebody different in here every day.”

Littleton and Zaina have now installed security cameras around the property. Littleton said they both appreciate the love and support and say they will continue sharing their passion for food with the new people they meet.