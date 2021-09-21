SYDNEY, N.S. -- The new bus at MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney, N.S., has seen better days after being hit hard by vandals over the weekend.

"Sick. Sick to my stomach," said nursing home resident Mildred MacDonald.

MacDonald, 94, is among the nursing home residents who enjoys using the bus for day trips. The outings have been in shorter supply during COVID-19, and now the residents' mode of transportation has been dealt a serious blow.

"Two years of fundraising went into it. It's not even a year old," said Kim Hooper, the director of recreation and volunteer services at the guest home

More than $30,000 was collected through an online fundraiser to replace the home's old bus. In October of last year -- smack in the middle of the pandemic -- the new bus finally arrived. Hooper says it was damaged at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We had four individuals that accessed our property through the wooded area behind MacGillivray Guest Home," Hooper said. "Our bus was parked out back, just because of the renovations that are taking place here at our home."

The home's security video -- along with pictures taken by staff -- have been forwarded to police.

"They did smash out one of the side windows, that was a very expensive window to replace," Hooper said. "We have to get that one specially ordered through Carolina, in the States and there was some body damage."

The bus has received some temporary repairs. However, when it comes to some of the activities that residents had planned for this week, the damage has already been done.

"We just now started going to our restaurants again," Hooper said. "Today, the residents were supposed to be at the Casino. But all of that has been put on hold until our adjustor shows up."

Hooper says much of the damage will be covered by insurance, but that the home will have to pay a $2,000 deductible. "It was just a senseless act of vandalism and 108 residents are feeling that today," she said.

Meanwhile, Mildred MacDonald had a message for whomever is responsible.

"I hope you're punished, because you're old enough to know better, whoever you are," she said.

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating. Hooper is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious near the guest home to contact the authorities.