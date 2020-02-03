MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, N.S. -- A large sign that welcomes travellers to Millbrook First Nation was defaced over the weekend.

The sign is located along the Trans-Canada between exits 4 and 5 as you enter Nova Scotia.

The words "N.S. needs mills" was spray-painted on the Mi'kmaq sign. The RCMP were notified through social media Monday morning.

"We did attend the scene, we did obtain some photos and we're continuing to look into what happened, who put the graffiti there and if there are any witnesses willing to come forward," said Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann believes the graffiti is in reference to Northern Pulp's recent closure.

The facility was shut down on Friday putting hundreds of mill workers out of work.