

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - A number of people are missing their mail in various communities throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality after vandal’s pried community mailboxes open, stealing the contents inside.

Incidents were reported in Lower Sackville, Fall River, and Hammonds Plains over the weekend of July 6-8.

Police say many of the victims are not aware whether anything was stolen unless they had confirmed delivery of a trackable piece of mail.

They are encouraging residents to reach out to police if they feel they are victims of these thefts.

Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.