Vandals tear a destructive path through a community baseball field in Cape Breton

A trip to the ball field this week for Bill Tobin was anything but fun and games.

He received a call from a resident saying the park had been damaged, and when he arrived he says his heart dropped.

“There was spray paint everywhere. It was all over our benches, vulgar language, and vulgar pictures. It was just something we didn't expect,” said Tobin, president of Mira Road Rangers Minor Baseball Association.

The damage comes as the community and volunteers recently raised more than $30,000 to build dugouts, new bleachers, and give the derelict field new life.

It's a park that everyone who lives in the area is proud of.

“It's not that the work done here and the damage done here can't be fixed. It's wood and its paint and we can fix that, but it's what the field means to the community is what breaks my heart,” added Tobin.

The park was built in memory of Glen Moore, who grew up not far from the field. He was only 24-years-old when he was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 1994.

“This becomes sacred to them. This baseball field and facilities are in honour of their son, that's a big deal and it was Mr. Moore who came here Monday morning and found the mess,” said Tobin.

Tobin says support has been pouring in from the community. The organization plans to start a 50/50 Friday to help cover some of the costs. A provincial tournament is planned for Labour Day weekend.

“If kids want something to do, come play baseball, our doors are open. Go play basketball or soccer. Stop with the destruction of property that people cherish,” said Tobin.

The field is used for minor baseball and other recreational activities. Tobin says he has no choice but to start locking the gates from now on.