Vehicle crashes into patio at Halifax coffee shop, driver flees scene: police

The patio of a Halifax coffee shop is closed after a vehicle crashed into the structure Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Coburg Social, formerly known as Coburg Coffee, at the corner of Coburg Road and Henry Street around 9 p.m.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier surrounding the patio, but the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

In a social-media post, Coburg Social says its patio “suffered a hit and run” and will remain closed until the concrete barrier is replaced, for safety reasons.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



