Vehicle crashes into utility pole, knocks out power in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police have responded to a report of a vehicle which hit a utility pole in Dartmouth, which knocked power out in the area on Saturday.
Police say they responded to the report which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Portland Street.
Nobody was injured in the collision, but police say they had to close traffic due to downed electrical lines blocking the roads.
Traffic was blocked on Portland Street for some time, but has since reopened.
According to the NS Power website, the power has since been restored in the area.
'We have to do our part': Calgary businesses reduce water usage amid restrictions
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
At least 94 Palestinians are killed in heavy fighting in Gaza area around hostage rescue
Israel on Saturday rescued four hostages who were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the largest such recovery operation since the war began. At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza, the Health Ministry said.
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
'I actually sent it to my son': Social media post about fake AI cameras in Winnipeg goes viral
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
Optimism is just what the doctor ordered. But what if I’m already too negative?
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
2 arrested as part of historical human trafficking investigation in Toronto
Police have arrested two individuals in Toronto as part of an investigation into human trafficking allegations dating back to 2013.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Peel region hit-and-run
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Peel region early Saturday morning.
Calgary 'using more water than it can produce', officials say
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Steady foot of Paredes leads Stampeders to 32-24 win over Tiger-Cats
Chip or no chip in the football, Calgary Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes didn't care.
Windy weather in Edmonton a boon for some while others wait for better days to blow in
June has proved to be a blustery month so far, and Friday's 50-kilometre-per-hour breeze fit right in.
-
Oilers plan to stick to so-far successful script for start of Stanley Cup Final
They're focusing on what got them to this point: the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers' head coach talked about it on Friday at media day in Florida as did top-liners and role players.
-
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Montreal City Hall hosts open house on Saturday after five years of renovation
Montrealers are invited to an open house Saturday at City Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to mark its reopening after five years of major renovations.
Two elderly people found lifeless in Quebec City apartment
Two elderly people were found lifeless on Friday in the Sainte-Foy--Sillery--Cap-Rouge borough of Quebec City.
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon wraps up tonight on CTV Ottawa after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
Here's how your support is helping CHEO
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) has recently opened a second intensive care unit to help more children get the care they need and its critical care director says your support is needed.
Teen among 3 suspects facing charges following search warrant in Quinte West: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three people are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant in Quinte West Wednesday.
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Grey Bruce Public Health issues alert after string of overdoses
Following a rash of recent overdoses, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has issued a drug poisoning alert.
East Park unveils seven new water slides as part of $5M upgrade project
An east London tourist attraction is making an even bigger splash this summer.
Southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 reopened after hours-long shut down following crash
A two-vehicle collision completely shut down a portion of Hwy. 400 Friday.
Vehicle stolen from Barrie home recovered
An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.
Collingwood native to compete in prestigious motorcycle race
Ben Young will compete at this year's Suzuka 8 Hours event in Suzuka, Japan, a race that is considered to be the premier event on the Endurance World Championship (EWC) calendar.
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Ont. woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
Windsor booster and long-time business-owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
New expanded hours coming to Adventure Bay this summer
The City of Windsor has announced expanded hours for Adventure Bay Family Water Park.
'Nothing like a festival': A look at the events that will be taking over Manitoba communities this summer
It's that time of year again when communities around the province are gearing up for different festivals, fairs and summer events.
-
'How much is a life worth?' Winnipeg's cycling community outraged following fatal hit-and-run
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
Regina German Club A/C unit destroyed, management believes it was dismantled for metals
Staff members at the Regina German Club are still in disbelief after their new A/C unit was destroyed.
Queen City Pride draws attention to 'Statement of Faith' from group behind stadium worship event
As pride month activities kick off in Regina, Queen City Pride is raising concerns over a free music and worship event happening at Mosaic Stadium.
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
Judge rules evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
Motor vehicle collision shuts down Miller Ave and 71st St. E. in Saskatoon
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to avoid the area of Miller Avenue and 71st Street East following a motor vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
'Wind is a concern when you've had 60 km/h': Strong gusts cause headaches for golfers
Saskatchewan has experienced a notably windy start to June, with strong gusts continuing to blow through the province following storm systems that moved in earlier this week.
'He's taking your lunch': Bear's theft from golf cart caught on camera in Whistler
A hungry black bear interrupted a round of golf in Whistler recently, and the interaction was caught on camera.
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
'Poor fiscal management': Vancouver mayor's budget ask comes under fire
Some Vancouver city councillors are questioning why Mayor Ken Sim needs more funding for his mayoral office.
Former astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash off B.C. coast
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
'We're really crowded': Duncan-based food bank needs to expand due to rising demand
The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is the only food bank in the City of Duncan, and it is under immense pressure.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.