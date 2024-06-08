Vehicle crashes into utility pole, knocks out power in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have responded to a report of a vehicle which hit a utility pole in Dartmouth, which knocked power out in the area on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the report which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Portland Street.

Nobody was injured in the collision, but police say they had to close traffic due to downed electrical lines blocking the roads.

Traffic was blocked on Portland Street for some time, but has since reopened.

According to the NS Power website, the power has since been restored in the area.

