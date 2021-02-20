HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Mount Edward Rd. in Dartmouth after they say a shooting, and car crash happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say just after 2 p.m., they responded after reports of an unconscious driver at the corner of Mount Edward and Cranberry Crescent, where they were able to confirm a shooting had happened.

According to police, the male driver crashed into a utility pole in the area and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Multiple officers are on the scene, including K-9 and forensics units.

Police say they have blocked off traffic on Mount Edward Rd. between Ridgecrest and Stuart Harris Drive, as well as Cranberry Crescent between Mount Edward Rd. and Hibernia Court.

According to HRP, those roads will remain closed “for an extended period of time.”

The investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.